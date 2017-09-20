How you can find loved ones, help victims in Mexico City earthquake

SAN ANTONIO (KIII NEWS) - With 225 now confirmed dead in the Mexico City earthquake, many are looking for a way to find out if their loved ones in Mexico are okay, and a way to help those in need.

The Mexican Consulate in San Antonio wants any Mexican citizens living here who have families in the affected areas to know that there is a special phone line set up to find out if relatives are okay.

"The consulate and the consulate general have been receiving calls since yesterday," said Ambassador Reyna Torres Mendivil, San Antonio Consulate General to Mexico.

Mendivil said her office has be inundated with phone calls from Mexican citizens living in South Texas, all concerned over the fate of their loved ones back home.

"Yesterday during the first hours of the emergency, they were trying to contact them to make sure they were safe," Mendivil said. "It was a bit difficult yesterday because the telephone system kind of collapsed because of the amount of calls that were going through at the same time."

Those calls are now getting through. The number to call is 1-855-463-6395.

There have also been calls of support and solidarity after the 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit the nations capital Tuesday. The ambasador said South Texan's kindness has been remarkable and the outpouring of concern has been heartfelt.

"It has been overwhelming, the support and the kindness of the community in this area, and the area of the consulate," Mendivil said.

For now, humanitarian aid to the victims is not needed. The government of Mexico is sending word that there are sufficient supplies to handle the emergency. At the moment, there is no need for donations in kind.

However, there is need for monetary donations.

"We are channeling all support to donations to the Mexican Red Cross, and they can follow us through social media or visit our webpage," Mendivil said. "We have put already a link to the Mexican Red Cross so people can donate."

If you would like to make a donation, click here and create an account. You can then send money in pesos via Paypal or credit card. Select the cause "SISMO 19/09/17".

Donation options will be updated here.

