How you can help those in need cope with summer heat

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Heat index values are expected to be as high as 115 degrees in some areas of the Coastal Bend Friday. It serves as a stark reminder of why the Fans for Friends Drive exists.

Many in the Coastal Bend do not have air conditioning. Some don't even have a fan to keep the air in their homes circulating. That's why every year Kiii-TV partners with the Salvation Army of Corpus Christi to collect as many fans as possible for those in need, often including the elderly and disadvantaged in the community.

From 5 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday, Salvation Army representatives and members of the Corpus Christi Police Department will be outside the Kiii-TV studios at 5002 SPID accepting donated fans and monetary donations to help this worthy cause.

The Salvation Army of Corpus Christi will distribute the donated fans to those that have applied for help. If you think you might be in need of a fan to cope with the summer heat, contact the Salvation Army at 361-884-9497.

© 2017 KIII-TV