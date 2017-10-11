TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Del Mar College Combats Human Trafficking, One…Oct 11, 2017, 11:07 p.m.
-
Update: Rincon Point apartment residents have an…Oct 11, 2017, 11:06 p.m.
-
Port Royal looking to re-open in 2018Oct 11, 2017, 11:02 p.m.