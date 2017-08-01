Humane Society dogs get some training before adoption

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Many people think that all dogs do is lay around all day, but at the Gulf Coast Humane Society Tuesday, some old dogs were learning a few new tricks.

Staff members at the shelter worked with the dogs doing exercises to stimulate the brain so that once they are adopted, they'll already have some training and be better behaved.

The training is only for dogs currently at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. The shelter is hoping to expand in the future.

© 2017 KIII-TV