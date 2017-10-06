Humanitarian group leaving Rockport, says City not cooperating

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - The Cajun Commissary, a humanitarian group from Louisiana that has been helping hurricane survivors in Rockport, have decided to leave that community saying they are not getting the kind of cooperation they need from the City.

Without a place to put their trailer full of supplies, they have decided to head north.

The group has been in Rockport for weeks but said their help is not being well received by other organizations.

"We're being bullied by other entities in town and we're here on a humanitarian mission," Tiffany Theriot said.

Theriot is with the group and said they are struggling to get support from the City. Mike Koerner, the Director of Long-Term Recovery with Aransas County, said they are thankful for everything the organization has done but the City is moving toward long-term relief.

"We're thanking groups like the Cajun Commissary and other first responder volunteers that have come in, and like I said, they provided that immediate help when they needed it most," Koerner said.

Koerner said the Commissary has played a huge part in helping Rockport residents and it is time for the City to return to normalcy.

"We have restaurants open," Koerner said. "The community is operating and getting back to normal. We need to stimulate the economy."

Still, Theriot and her team are determined to help Rockport in any way possible, even if that means picking up and moving multiple times.

"We're just going to keep moving forward," Theriot said. "I feel more empowered than I did yesterday. We're not going anywhere."

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV