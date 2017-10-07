Hundreds came out The 21st Annual Coastal Bend Heart Walk

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Heart disease and stroke are America’s number one killer for both men and women.

In fact about a thousand people pass away every year right here in the coastal bend from heart disease and stroke.

To bring awareness to the importance of staying healthy hundreds came out to the 21st Annual Coastal Bend Heart Walk celebrating those living with this disease and remembering those who we lost.

KIII is one of the sponsors for this year’s Coastal Bend Heart Walk.

The walk included a family-friendly three mile walk, CPR demonstrations, and live entertainment.

