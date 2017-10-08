Hundreds came out to this year's Realms Con at the American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you've been downtown lately you may have seen some folks dressed up in costumes.

They're not celebrating Halloween early, the 13th Annual Realms Con was at the American Bank Center this weekend.

It's the longest running convention in Corpus Christi.

The three day event brings in anime and gaming fanatics from all over.

Also joining the event voice actors and media celebrities.

The event will be back next year.

