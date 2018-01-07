Hundreds of locals enjoy morning walk with an incredible view

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hundreds of locals got to enjoy their daily exercise Sunday morning with an incredible view.

It was part of the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge Walk.

The family event hosted by the Marina Arts District includes a three mile walk from Heritage Park over the bridge and back.

The best part, the beautiful sights along the way.

Organizers say that if you complete the walk five times, you get a free t-shirt.

The event is held each Sunday after the first Friday Art Walk every month, weather permitting.

