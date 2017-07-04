Hundreds participate it Four for the Fourth race

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Many people got an early start to the Fourth of July festivities by taking part in a four-mile run.

The annual Four for the Fourth Run took place at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center Tuesday morning. The race invites people to kick off their Fourth of July celebrations by running four miles along the seawall.

Organizers said this year's event attracted a large crowd of runners.

"It's a pretty faithful crowd, so yeah, glad they came out," Race Director Eddie Castillo said. "If you don't get a chance to come out here and do it today, think about it for next year."

300 runners participated in this year's event.

