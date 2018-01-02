Hundreds take shelter at The Good Samaritan

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission took in over 200 people Monday as the temperatures continued to drop in the area.

Spencer Lowe, director at the shelter says many areas had to be used to accommodate the overflow of people.

Lowe tells 3News that they expect to take in even more people as the Coastal Bend can expect below freezing temperatures through Wednesday morning.

Community donations help keep many of it's temporary residents warm during the cold weather. Blankets can be dropped off at the shelter at 210 S Alameda Street.

For more information call 361-883-6195.

