Hunt underway for driver involved in fatal hit and run that left one-year-old dead

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - A one-year-old boy is dead after he was struck in his stroller around 7:15 a.m. Monday along Everhart and Schanen. The mother is ok. Crime scene investigators are on the scene of the crash taking witness statements and looking for surveillance video. Find an alternate route if you are headed north on Everhart to Holly. Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could help detectives. Stay with Three News for the latest on this developing story.

