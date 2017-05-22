Hurricane preparation meeting to be held

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Beginning at 10 this morning representatives from the City of Corpus Christi's Office of Emergency Management will be at City Hall to discuss hurricane readiness.

The event is free and open to the public and those who attend will learn all about staying safe when hurricane season begins, June 1st.

The city will provide lessons on setting up emergency plans, how to build emergency supply kits, and learn how to sign up for emergency notifications.

For more information visit http://forward.cctexas.com/departments/fire-department/hurricane-preparedness

