Hurricane Preparedness Tips

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - May 8th through Friday the 12th marks the Corpus Christi's Hurricane Preparedness week.

Officials say the first step is to determine your risk depending on where you live. Homes further inland can still be affected by the storm surge. Emergency crews say signing up for the city's reverse alert system is the best way to stay in touch with important messages.

Hurricane Season officially begins June 1st and ends November 30th. Remember, "it only takes one"!

