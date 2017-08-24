KIII
Hurricane supply list

First Coast News , WTLV 12:26 PM. CDT August 24, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - To prepare for a storm, each home should have a 72-hour survival kit. 

An emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

  • Cash (ATMs may not work)
  • Cellular phone & car charger
  • Drinking water/containers (1 gallon per person per day, minimum 3 days)
  • Prescription medicine (2 week supply)
  • Batteries (2 spare sets for each device)
  • Flashlights
  • Battery-operated TV/radio/clock
  • Non-electric can opener
  • First aid book & kit including bandages, antiseptic, tape, compresses, & aspirin 
  • Gasoline & oil for generator/car, propane for gas grill
  • Water purification kit (tablets, pure chlorine and iodine)
  • Three day supply of non-perishable foods (canned meats/fish/fruits/vegetables/soups/chili, dried fruits/nuts, spaghetti, rice, cereal, crackers, cookies, peanut butter, jelly, Nutella, pudding, powdered or evaporated milk, coffee, tea)Ice
  • Pet food/supplies/bowls/carriers/leashes
  • Baby supplies (medicine, sterile water, diapers, formula, baby food, bottles, baby wipes)
  • Disposable plates, cups, bowls, utensils
  • Clean-up supplies (mops, brooms, buckets, towels, sponges, rags, disinfectant)
  • Bleach for sterilization (unscented with hypochlorite, the only active ingredient)
  • Batteries
  • Plastic trash bags
  • Mosquito repellent, citronella candles, sunscreen
  • Plastic tarp, sheeting, screening
  • Lumber, rope, tie-downs, tools & nails
  • Duct or masking tape
  • Rain gear
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Leather-palm working gloves
  • Safety goggles
  • Shovel & rake
  • Work boots, heavy shoes

If You Evacuate, You Should Also Take:

  • Pillows, blankets, sleeping bags or air mattresses
  • Extra clothing, shoes, eyeglasses, etc.
  • Folding chairs, lawn chairs or cots
  • Personal hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.)
  • Quiet games, books, playing cards and favorite toys for children
  • Important papers and irreplaceable keepsakes (driver’s license, special medical information, insurance policies and property inventories, photographs)

