Hurricane supply list

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - To prepare for a storm, each home should have a 72-hour survival kit.
An emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:
- Cash (ATMs may not work)
- Cellular phone & car charger
- Drinking water/containers (1 gallon per person per day, minimum 3 days)
- Prescription medicine (2 week supply)
- Batteries (2 spare sets for each device)
- Flashlights
- Battery-operated TV/radio/clock
- Non-electric can opener
- First aid book & kit including bandages, antiseptic, tape, compresses, & aspirin
- Gasoline & oil for generator/car, propane for gas grill
- Water purification kit (tablets, pure chlorine and iodine)
- Three day supply of non-perishable foods (canned meats/fish/fruits/vegetables/soups/chili, dried fruits/nuts, spaghetti, rice, cereal, crackers, cookies, peanut butter, jelly, Nutella, pudding, powdered or evaporated milk, coffee, tea)Ice
- Pet food/supplies/bowls/carriers/leashes
- Baby supplies (medicine, sterile water, diapers, formula, baby food, bottles, baby wipes)
- Disposable plates, cups, bowls, utensils
- Clean-up supplies (mops, brooms, buckets, towels, sponges, rags, disinfectant)
- Bleach for sterilization (unscented with hypochlorite, the only active ingredient)
- Batteries
- Plastic trash bags
- Mosquito repellent, citronella candles, sunscreen
- Plastic tarp, sheeting, screening
- Lumber, rope, tie-downs, tools & nails
- Duct or masking tape
- Rain gear
- Fire extinguisher
- Leather-palm working gloves
- Safety goggles
- Shovel & rake
- Work boots, heavy shoes
If You Evacuate, You Should Also Take:
- Pillows, blankets, sleeping bags or air mattresses
- Extra clothing, shoes, eyeglasses, etc.
- Folding chairs, lawn chairs or cots
- Personal hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.)
- Quiet games, books, playing cards and favorite toys for children
- Important papers and irreplaceable keepsakes (driver’s license, special medical information, insurance policies and property inventories, photographs)
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs