I-10 closed in both directions near Sealy after possible tornado

I-10 is shut down in both directions at the 719 mile marker in Sealy because overturned big rigs and downed power lines. (City of Sealy)

SEALY, TEXAS - A possible tornado caused a lot of damage and major power outages in Sealy, according to the police department there.

They are urging residents to stay inside while they assess the damage.

"A substantial portion of the city is without power at this time, especially on the southside. This includes stores, restaurants, traffic lights, etc. please remain inside," they posted on Facebook.

All Sealy ISD schools will be closed Wednesday because of the damage.

There are no reports of injuries.

I-10 is shut down in both directions at the 719 mile marker in Sealy because overturned big rigs and downed power lines.

Along with wind damage, Sealy was also hit by hail.





Hail at Sealy High School (Gary Dunnham)

© 2017 KHOU-TV