I-10 shut down in Sealy due to storm damage

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ghost spotted aboard USS Lexington
-
Weather damage recap
-
Wimberley 2 years later
-
Beeville In First Region Final Since '97
-
WWII veteran leaves for Pearl Harbor
-
Tuloso-Midway Softball Loses Top-Ten Region Semifinal Series
-
AutoNation gives mother free car
-
Fatal rollover in Live Oak County
-
Widow receives brand new car
-
Water treatment plant plans
More Stories
-
I-10 closed in both directions near Sealy after…May 24, 2017, 1:13 a.m.
-
Youth mentor arrested on child pornography charges…May 24, 2017, 12:34 a.m.
-
Skidmore-Tynan ISD cancels classes as they clean up…May 23, 2017, 11:32 p.m.