Ice cream delivery truck rolls over along I-37

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An empty blue bell delivery truck lost control and rolled over Wednesday afternoon along I-37 causing a long traffic jam.

The accident along along I-37 near Suntide Road just before 1:30PM Wednesday. Police say the driver was traveling south-bound when he lost control and slammed into the barrier. The vehicle then hopped on the north bound side of the highway and slid over 100 feet.





"Obviously, when we do this, when we drive our vehicles, we have to stay conscious of what's going on around us. Keep your head moving, scanning, as a matter of practice. Be prepared at all times for the unexpected." says Lt Tim Brown with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

No injuries were reported as a result of the accident. Traffic in the area was slowed for about an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.

