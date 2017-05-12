IceRays assistant coach arrested on domestic violence charges

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi IceRays Assistant Coach Kyle Christensen was arrested early Wednesday morning on domestic violence charges.

Christensen, 31, was arrested by Corpus Christi police just before 3 a.m. Wednesday after he and his girlfriend had an argument leading to a physical altercation. During that altercation, police said Christensen threw his girlfriend against the wall and began choking her.

Police said the victim called out to someone for help, and they called 911.

3Sports checked the IceRays website Friday morning and confirmed that Christensen's bio is not currently on the site.

