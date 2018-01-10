CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Medical Examiners Tuesday released the identity of a man found dead on Leopard Drive.
Investigators said 67-year-old Juan Zemeno was found near Navigation and Leopard on Dec. 30
A homeless person reported the body to police; however, it is unknown if Zemeno himself was homeless.
The cause of death is currently under investigation.
