Illegal fishing boat seized in Gulf of Mexico waters

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The U.S. Coast Guard in Corpus Christi is putting a stop to illegal fishing in federal waters along the Gulf Coast.

This weekend Coast Guard authorities said they stopped an illegal fishing boats from Mexico, also known as "lanchas," off the South Texas coast and detained four fisherman. All four were taken to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Coast Guard Commander Keith Pierre said the illegal fishing of red snapper and other Gulf fish has a detrimental impact on the environment and economy. Since October of last year, the Coast Guard has detected nearly 150 lanchas and stopped more than 30 of them.

© 2017 KIII-TV