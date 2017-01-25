Immigration Concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - President Trump signed more executive orders Wednesday including one ordering construction of the border wall that was really the centerpiece of his election campaign.

In South Texas, one of the main corridors for immigrant smuggling is down in brooks county.

Our Michael Gibson was there Wednesday and actually encountered a pickup truck loaded with illegal immigrants.

A truck loaded down with alleged illegal immigrants crashed through the Stewart Ranch fence in Brooks County, prompting authorities to pursue.

A 3News crew spotted the group getting into a pickup truck on County Road 3066.

It then drove away at normal speed before turning onto northbound County Road 401, accelerated and crashed through the fence.

