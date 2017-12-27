Important rules for fireworks safety

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - New Year's Eve falls on Sunday of this year, and plenty of people will be celebrating with a bag, but local fire departments want to remind you of some of the essential rules.

Fireworks owner Nell Atkinson tells 3News there is no burn ban in effect for Nueces County this holiday weekend. In return, Atkinson hopes sales will skyrocket.

"I really think we are going to be pretty busy, we are recovering from Harvey still, and I think people will take the opportunity to ring in the new year and a new beginning," Atkinson said.

If you will be one of the many people ringing in the new year with fireworks local fire department said there is a significant rule to remember.

"Main thing is you can't use fireworks inside the city limits at all," said Fire Chief Dale Scott.

Using fireworks in the city limits could result in a fine of up to $2,000.

Scott's staff in Flour Bluff is preparing for what could be a busy New Year's Eve.

"Every year we seem to have one or two house fires, bottle rockets or roman candles have impacted a roof and caused a fire," Scott said.

Fireworks have known to cause brush fires out on the island, and if they are not handled correctly, they can also be dangerous for children.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, even sparklers can reach temperatures of more than 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

"If you are using sparklers with children, if you put them in a plastic cup, the sparks won't hit their hands the cup will catch the sparks and prevent them from getting hand injuries," Scott said.

Common sense safety rules that will keep your holiday celebration from ending in the emergency rooms:

Make sure children have adult supervision.

Read and follow package directions.

Never touch or hold a firework after it has been lit.

Have a fire extinguisher nearby.

If you would like to report the illegal use of fireworks inside the city limits you are asked to call 361-826-2677.

