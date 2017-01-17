Inaugural Catholic School Celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Bishop Michael Mulvey invites you to "A Celebration of Catholic Schools" on January 26th from 5:30- 8:30 p.m. at the Solomon P. Ortiz International Center.

Keynote Speaker, Cecilia Abbott, the First Lady of Texas, is a distinguished Catholic school educator and administrator who will be visiting the Coastal Bend.

Proceeds will go towards Diocesan Tuition Assistance and the Catholic School Endowment in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

For tickets and more information, visit: http://dicesescc.org/celebration

