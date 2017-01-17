KIII
Inaugural Catholic School Celebration

The inaugural Celebration of Catholic Schools will welcome Texas' First Lady, Cecilia Abbott on January 26th from 5:30- 8:30 p.m. at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:19 AM. CST January 17, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Bishop Michael Mulvey invites you to "A Celebration of Catholic Schools" on January 26th from 5:30- 8:30 p.m. at the Solomon P. Ortiz International Center.

Keynote Speaker, Cecilia Abbott, the First Lady of Texas, is a distinguished Catholic school educator and administrator who will be visiting the Coastal Bend. 

Proceeds will go towards Diocesan Tuition Assistance and the Catholic School Endowment in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

For tickets and more information, visit: http://dicesescc.org/celebration

(© 2017 KIII)


