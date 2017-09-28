Inaugural Festival in the Park set to lure in super heroes

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The E.C.F.Community Center is an after school tutoring educational enrichment program for all at-risk elementary age children who live in our inner-city community. The program is designed to demonstrate that the trend of poor student achievement can be reversed and that all students can master academic standards if they are given time, support, and instruction that focuses on their academic needs.

