Indictments expected in Mathis convenience store shooting

MATHIS (KIII NEWS) - In San Patricio County.

The District Attorney say indictments in the fatal shooting of two men outside a Mathis convience store are expected later this week.

That shooting happened back on June 6th outside Hoff's Convenience store. 27-year old Matthew Martinez died at the scene. 34-year old Ruben Gutierrez died days later from his wounds.

Bobby Joe Villarreal, JR., Marcus Cuellar and Christian Bernal remain in jail in connection with the homicide.

