KIII
Close

Indictments expected in Mathis convenience store shooting

KIII 4:24 AM. CDT July 17, 2017

MATHIS (KIII NEWS) - In San Patricio County.

The District Attorney say indictments in the fatal shooting of two men outside a Mathis convience store are expected later this week.

That shooting happened back on June 6th outside Hoff's Convenience store. 27-year old Matthew Martinez died at the scene. 34-year old Ruben Gutierrez died days later from his wounds.

Bobby Joe Villarreal, JR., Marcus Cuellar and Christian Bernal remain in jail in connection with the homicide.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories