Information for anyone wanting to donate to the people of Aransas Pass

KIII 3 News drone footage of the incredible damage seen Sunday, Aug. 27, in Aransas Pass, Texas, after Hurricane Harvey came ashore. (Photo: KIII)

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - With all of the damage and destruction in the City of Aransas Pass, cleanup and repair efforts are going to take a long time.

Of course, as in any other natural disaster, the people of the Coastal Bend are prepared to help out any way they can. If you are interested in helping Aransas Pass, officials have a detailed plan for both donations and volunteers.

We're told Volunteers should go to First Assembly of God located at 417 N. Houston in Aransas Pass and donations delivered to Allen Samuels located at 877 TX 35 in Aransas Pass (361) 386-2626.

