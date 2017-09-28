Ingleside apartment residents being evicted due to mold

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - Residents of an Ingleside apartment complex that was badly damaged during Hurricane Harvey are now facing eviction, with just three days to move out.

The Downtown Ingleside Apartments suffered water damage from leaks during the hurricane and many of its residents do not have anywhere to go, some saying it just isn't right the way the eviction is being handled.

Residents said a few days after the hurricane their apartments were inspected. They were told they were fine, but a month later they received a different message on their door.

Some residents said their apartments seem find, with just a little damage, so they are confused as to why they have to leave. However, a contractor at the complex Thursday said just because everything looks okay, there might be something beneath the surface.

"Just like the unit that we are standing in right here, we started replacing the flooring for the guy in here and we started noticing mold coming through the sheet rock," the contractor explained. "And we removed a lot of sheet rock and there's mold behind the walls."

Workers said with how much mold they are finding, it's a health hazard and they will be spraying chemicals that are unsafe for people to be inhaling.

After the eviction notice went out, residents said management has not done anything to relocate them.

Contractors said it will take months to fix the apartments in order to make them livable again.

3News reached out to management about the last minute eviction notices and were told they will release a statement Friday.

