Ingleside business owner staying positive while recovering from Harvey

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - She smiled as she walked through the bare bones of her house, the result of Hurricane Harvey.

"I actually liked my house," Sonja Strong said.

Strong was talking about the house she has lived in for decades, now being renovated due to a broken roof and water damage.

An Ingleside resident, Strong has decided to stay positive among the devastation she's facing. She also owns Dolphin Connection, the only dolphin-sighting business in Ingleside. Unfortunately, her business, is almost all gone.

"You just have to do a little at a time and not freak out," Strong said.

In the midst of renovating the inside of her home, Strong and her sister laugh, saying the only way to get through major loss is a positive attitude.

Strong said she knows all of the dolphins by name and they know her as well. Right now, the only thing left at Dolphin Connection is the small office and business sign, a sign that Sonja will overcome loss and rebuild.

"The dock is gone but I can rebuild it sometime, and then the boat, I haven't gotten back from the boat guy, but I'll get that soon," Strong added.

Dolphin Connection is Strong's main source of income but more importantly, her livelihood. The dolphins are her family. She said just seeing them would help her get through the tough times.

"I love them," Strong said. "That is who you are. Just having the boat back would be an incredible blessing because just to go out and see them will make me feel a billion times better."

After she tackles renovating the inside of her home, Strong will take steps to restore her business, the right step in returning to normalcy. For anyone who's facing a similar hardship, Sonja had these words:

"It's okay. It'll all be okay. It'll all be okay, guys."

