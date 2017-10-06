Ingleside contractors protest, say they haven't been paid

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - Some workers in Ingleside said they have not been paid for work they have done on a local hotel. They were protesting Friday outside the MainStay Suites.

The contractors told 3News they were working 12-hour days in the heat and simply want their pay.

According to workers and advocacy groups, MainStay Suites hired an outside contracting company who then hired a subcontractor. They believe it is a case of discrimination and now they are fighting back.

One worker said there are 30 contractors in the group who have not been paid in weeks. They are calling it wage theft and blaming the contracting company, LSDG. They held their protest outside the hotel Friday in an attempt to get ahold of the business.

3News reached out to LSDG for comment but as of 5 p.m. Friday had not received a response. The phone number for MainStay Suites has been disconnected, so 3News has been unable to reach them for comment.

