Ingleside Fire Department to hold open house

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - Do you have what it takes to be a firefighter? You can find out Saturday at the Ingleside Fire Department's open house.

There will be activities for kids and adults to put their strength to the test. Firefighters will give safety demonstrations and there will be free food for everyone to enjoy.

During the open house, the department hopes to get to know the community and give them a chance to spend a day in their shoes.

"We want them to understand what our job is," Lt. Miguel Munoz said. "I think that the more knowledge you have in something the better you understand, so when you're driving by and you see that fire engine or you see that ladder truck, or you see the crews out performing a rescue call, they're able to understand what we're going through."

The Ingleside Fire Department will also accept toiletries and canned goods to be given out to community members that are in need.

