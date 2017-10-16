Ingleside graduate one of four arrested for church vandalism

A woman with ties to Ingleside, Texas, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly taking part in the Sept. 29 vandalism of Salem Black River Church in Mayesville, S.C.

18-year-old Kayla Eilerman, a graduate of Ingleside High School, was one of four airmen from Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, S.C., to be taken into custody for the crime.

The incident stems from Satanic messages and symbols found at the church by one of its members. Police said recent tips led to the arrests of the four individuals, who gave a full confession to the crime.

The damages to the church are estimated to cost $3,000.

