Ingleside man missing

INGLESIDE ON THE BAY (KIII NEWS) - The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding 85 year old Billy Joe Pruitt.

Pruitt was last scene on July 24th and is believed to be in the surrounding area of Corpus Christi. He was reported missing on July 28th. Police say Pruitt is five feet and ten inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds and drives a maroon Dodge Ram pickup with a Texas license plate reading BT3 6215.

If you have any information regarding Pruitt's whereabouts please contact the San Patricio Sheriff's Office at (361) 364-9600.

