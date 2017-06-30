Ingleside man remains hospitalized with Vibrio

Courtesy of Facebook

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - Out of San Patricio county.

New details have been released in the case of a flesh eating bacteria. Health experts say the man --from Ingleside-- contracted the disease while fishing near Rockport.

According to the Caller-Times, Brad Guion contracted the infection earlier this week. He is being treated at Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctors Regional Hospital.

The C.D.C. says the bacteria can enter the body through open wounds or by consuming raw or undercooked shellfish.

Doctors warn Guion's infection has gotten worse and could require amputation.

© 2017 KIII-TV