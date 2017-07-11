Ingleside police chief announces retirement after 30 years of service

(Photo: News Edit)

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - In San Patricio County.

The police chief for the city of Ingleside has announced his retirement.

Stan Bynum made the surprise decision Monday. Bynum served as police chief in Ingleside for 17-years. He has been on the force for the last 30-years.

In a statement released by the city manager, it could take the city up to six-months to find a permanent replacement.

Officials say an interim chief will be announced later this week.

