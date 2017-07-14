INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - An Ingleside student has won the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute G.E. college scholarship.

Carlos Vela is the organizer of "Students Against Destructive Decisions" --which worked to pass a smoke-free ordinance back in May but failed after voters chose not to approve the measure.

Vela is one of 20-students chosen to receive $10,000 dollars a year for four years. He competed for the scholarship out of 14,000 other applicants.

Vela will attend Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi this fall.

