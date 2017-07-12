Ingleside teacher recovering from vibrio begins physical therapy

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The family of 57-year-old Brad Guion, the Ingleside teacher who contracted vibrio while fishing in Rockport almost two weeks ago, released a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Family members said Guion's condition is improving and said his partial amputations are healing and he is undergoing reconstructive surgery. He is also starting physical therapy.

The Guion family added that he is making progress every day and is anxious to return to the classroom.

© 2017 KIII-TV