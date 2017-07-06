KIII
Close

Ingleside teacher who contracted vibrio taken off ventilator, breathing on his own

Vibrio victim update

Kiii Staff , KIII 6:20 PM. CDT July 06, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 57-year-old Brad Guion of Ingleside contracted vibrio while fishing in Rockport.

Guion is now off a ventilator and breathing on his own.

He remains in critical condition at a hospital in Galveston.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories