Ingleside teacher who contracted vibrio taken off ventilator, breathing on his own
Kiii Staff , KIII
6:20 PM. CDT July 06, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 57-year-old Brad Guion of Ingleside contracted vibrio while fishing in Rockport. Guion is now off a ventilator and breathing on his own. He remains in critical condition at a hospital in Galveston.
