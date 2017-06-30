Ingleside teacher who contracted vibrio was fishing in Rockport

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - Brad Guion, the Ingleside science teacher who contracted a very serious case of vibrio Thursday, was wade fishing near Rockport, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Guion was taken for treatment at Corpus Christi Medical Center's Doctors Regional Hospital and was transported Friday to Galveston for further treatment.

Richard Laughlin is a vibrio expert at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. He said the flesh eating bacteria is prevalent in Gulf waters and as summer progresses and temperatures rise, the bacteria count does the same.

However, Laughlin said it is fairly rare to contract vibrio, and it is still safe to enjoy the water.

"Just be aware if you have any open wounds," Laughlin said. "Still fairly safe to go out."

Medical experts say if you have open sores or wounds on your body, the best way to avoid problems with the vibrio bacteria is stay out of the bay and Gulf waters.

