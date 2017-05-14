Close Ingleside Veteran of three wars honored at Rangers game Rangers honor Ingleside Veteran at game Kiii Staff , KIII 11:45 PM. CDT May 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Navy Veteran Andrew Adams was honored at a Texas Rangers game Saturday.Adams resides in Ingleside.While he was in the Navy he was a diver a Veteran of World War II, Korean and Vietnam War. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Single vehcile crash leaves man in critical condition DPS investigates fatal accident in Bee County #1 Moody Takes Area Round Opener vs. Valley View Owner's dog adopted to another family Harbor Bridge closed for 2 hours after accident Buc Days: Junior Parade Bishop Softball Sweeps #18 San Diego Car show benefits students Early Runs Enough For Bishop To Advance Past San Diego Huck the Roof Dog More Stories Miracle Month of May benefiting Driscoll Children's Hospital Apr 28, 2017, 3:12 p.m. Families take mom out to the beach to enjoy… May 14, 2017, 6:26 p.m. Military Matters: Burns Pits 360 continues to fight… May 14, 2017, 11:57 p.m.
