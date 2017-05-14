KIII
Ingleside Veteran of three wars honored at Rangers game

Rangers honor Ingleside Veteran at game

Kiii Staff , KIII 11:45 PM. CDT May 14, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Navy Veteran Andrew Adams was honored at a Texas Rangers game Saturday.

Adams resides in Ingleside.

While he was in the Navy he was a diver a Veteran of World War II, Korean and Vietnam War.

