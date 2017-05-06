CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Voters in Ingleside are heading to the polls Saturday.

They will decide if a smoking ban should be put in place.

Right now smoking is banned in most restaurants but the new ordinance would also ban smoking in bars.

The ordinance was brought in front of City council last December but failed by one vote.

A special student organization petitioned the city council, and now it will be the voters who decide whether or not this ban is passed.

