Inmate Jake Childers shot and killed near Campbellton

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The search for inmate Jake Childers came to an end Tuesday evening in a shootout with authorities. Childers was shot and killed in that shootout.

The manhunt began Saturday night after he escaped custody in Live Oak County. Investigators said hundreds of officers and several law enforcement agencies tracked him down Tuesday near Campbellton.

It all started the day before Christmas Eve when Childers claimed he was injured after a fight and was transported to a hospital. It was on the way back to the Live Oak County Jail Saturday when Sheriff Busby said Childers escaped out of the car window because an officer did not check the window locks after the car went to the shop.

Childers was originally arrested for assaulting a game warden in Bastrop county. Police said he stole a truck and guns from a nearby home. Investigators said the incident occurred after the game warden attempted to detain Childers for illegally fishing on private property. Childers resisted and ran off after assaulting the game warden, who had some minor injuries.

3News was told that Childers' sister helped him elude authorities for about two days before the arrest. After his escape, Live Oak County officials warned people to be on the lookout for him.

Texas Rangers have stepped in to take over the investigation.

(© 2016 KIII)