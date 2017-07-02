Instructions on how to sign up for credit monitoring sent to CCISD employees

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Association of School Boards is responding to a recent information leak from the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

More than 61-hundred employees with the district were affected after the information was accidentially posted online.

The leak --which happened back on May 22nd-- included names and social security numbers. The information has since been taken down.

Letters have been sent out to affected employees with instructions on how to sign up for a year of free credit monitoring.

© 2017 KIII-TV