Investigation continues in dealership shooting

GREENVILLE, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Two men from F.N.G Security and Investigations in Corpus Christi died in a shooting when attempting to bring in a fugitive but industry insiders say they may not have followed proper protocol.

The shooting occurred at a Nissan car dealership in Greenville, Texas. Our sister station in Dallas, WFAA reports that the methods of the two men did not appear to follow legal procedure.

Fidel Garcia, 54, and Gabriel Bernal, 33, were both listed as commissioned security officers. State law says that commissioned security officers must be in uniform and have badges present, both Bernal and Garcia were not.

The Texas Online Private Security shows that the two men did not have an active private investigator license.

Bernal and Garcia were attempting to arrest fugitive Raymond Hutchinson, 49. Twenty gunshots were fired between the three and all died at the scene. Witnesses included employees, customers, and children.

© 2017 KIII-TV