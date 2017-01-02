KIII
Close

Investigation into Taft trailer fire

Fire crews rush to the scene of a trailer home fire.

KIII 10:55 PM. CST January 02, 2017

TAFT (KIII NEWS) - An investigation is underway into a large fire that quickly spread in one Taft neighborhood Monday afternoon. A mobile home and at least two sheds were destroyed in the blaze. 
 
Our Bill Churchwell has more. 
 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories