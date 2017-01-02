Close Investigation into Taft trailer fire Fire crews rush to the scene of a trailer home fire. KIII 10:55 PM. CST January 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST TAFT (KIII NEWS) - An investigation is underway into a large fire that quickly spread in one Taft neighborhood Monday afternoon. A mobile home and at least two sheds were destroyed in the blaze. Our Bill Churchwell has more. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Investigation into Taft trailer fire Jan. 2, 2017, 10:55 p.m. State Representative recovering from NYE gunshot injury Jan. 2, 2017, 10:55 p.m. TAMUK makes list of top schools for avoiding winter weather Jan. 2, 2017, 6:40 p.m.
