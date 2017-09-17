Investigators say missing woman most likely drowned

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The search for a person who went missing on Saturday night ended on Padre Island National Seashore Sunday morning. Kiii Reporter Madeleine Dart reports.

Investigators said an adult woman was originally reported missing near mile marker 31 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Her body was recovered a few miles away around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

The Kenedy County Sheriff's department said she likely drowned but a full autopsy has not been completed.

Both Kenedy and Nueces County Medical Examiners are working this case and because the body was found on federal land the FBI will also be involved.

