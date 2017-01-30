Iranian-American local affected by travel ban

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There is at least one local Iranian-American who has been impacted by the new travel ban. It turns out, hist mother’s plans to come visit him here in Corpus Christi are now on hold.

“I’ve been here over 30 years in this country,” said 56-year-old Ira Pardom. He is blind and recovering from heart surgery.

Pardom is an American citizen of Iranian decent who attended Texas A&M University-Kingsville and settled here with his family. He now lives alone.

“I have six children here, but they're not here with me,” Pardom said. “There are two of them living here in Corpus, but they don’t have time to come and see me.”

Pardom hasn't been able to get a provider to help during this difficult time, so his mother, who lives in Iran, agreed to come help.

“I applied for my mother’s green card. She had an appointment for next month,” Pardom said. “And she was notified by email a few days ago that her appointment had been cancelled.”

So now Pardom is left without much recourse, and his mother is now among the thousands who live in the seven banned countries, wondering how long the executive order will remain in place.

“The hospital sent an email to the embassy indicating that I am completely blind for the last five, six years — been blind. I had open heart surgery recently and I need someone to come and stay here for a while with me,” Pardom said.

