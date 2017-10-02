Island Foundation accepting toy, book donations for children

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A local organization is collecting donations to hand out toys and books to children affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Island Foundation is taking donations from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Weber Square. Kids from Port Aransas to Bayside are welcome to grab a book to read and a toy.

Anything dropped off must be new and any cash donated will go to purchasing new toys and books. On Saturday, doors will open at 9 a.m. and parents are asked to bring proof of residence.

Children will be given one toy and one book until supplies last.

