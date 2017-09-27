Island Report - Closer look at hotel damage on Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As the Island digs out after Hurricane Harvey, the long term damage goes well beyond damage to structures. Tax revenue lost from the storm will impact budgets across the City in the coming year.
Island Moon Publisher Dale Rankin takes a look in this week's Island Report.
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs