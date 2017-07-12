Island Report: Deep Sea Roundup

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - When you think of deep sea fishing tournaments along the Texas coast you may think of large fish brought to the dock for photographs. That's all changing. Since 2000, the Deep Sea roundup, which was held last week for the 82nd year, has simply been taking pictures of the largest fish that are caught so they can be released again.

In this week's Island Report, Island Moon Newspaper Publisher Dale Rankin takes a look at how it works.

