Island Report: Mustang Island State Park damage

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The folks at Mustang Island State Park are repairing damage left behind by Hurricane Harvey. Now we're learning it could be a year before the park is back up and running. Island Moon Newspaper Publisher Dale Rankin has the details in this week's Island Report.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV